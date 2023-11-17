2nd suspect arrested after 2 teen girls shot in Uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two teenage girls in Uptown Charlotte.

On Nov. 11, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were shot on Church Street near Romare Bearden Park.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A few days later, police announced that a third teenager was in custody in relation to the shooting.

Police said the third teen had a “ghost gun” – a gun without a serial number, which makes it difficult for authorities to trace – when they were taken into custody.

ALSO READ: Man killed in shooting in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

On Nov. 17, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced they had arrested a second teen in this case.

Police said the second suspect was the one who shot the two girls. They have been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a minor.

A search of the second teen’s home also revealed two more firearms in their possession, according to police.

VIDEO: Man killed in shooting in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says



