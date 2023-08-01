2nd suspect arrested in 2021 shooting of Anson County father

Investigators say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2021 homicide case in Anson County.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon that Deoveon Byrd was arrested in connection with the death of Masson Sanderson.

Sanderson was found dead in October of 2021. Investigators say he was shot while driving on Highway 52 in the Morven area.

Last week, the sheriff’s office announced a break in the case when the first suspect was arrested. That suspect was identified as Antoine James Hill.

“The suspects followed our victim to a remote area of the county and at that time, open fired on his vehicle,” Lt. Brian Tice said after the crime was initially reported. “We believe two different weapons were used in this crime.”

They found the suspects’ abandoned GMC Acadia that was stolen out of Gaston County after the shooting. The case remained a mystery for years until Hill’s arrest.

Byrd and Hill are both facing murder charges in connection with the death.

Sanderson is survived by his son, who was just six months old when Sanderson was killed.

