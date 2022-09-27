2nd suspect arrested 3 months after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth’s Prentis Park

A second suspect in a quadruple homicide in Prentis Park this summer turned himself in to Portsmouth police Monday evening.

Antwann Gore, 40, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder in connection to the shooting. Police named him as a suspect in August.

Gore’s arrest comes more than a month after police arrested 57-year-old Raymond Gore and charged him with the same four counts. The two men are related, but police have not specified their relationship.

They are accused of killing Davonta Georgio Lee, 30; Oleisha Deanna Mears, 37; Ashley Merricks, 34; and Samuel Jones, 66, on June 7 at a boarding house on Maple Avenue.

