2nd suspect arrested in Kent pregnant woman's slaying

A second man has been charged in connection with the November fatal shooting of a pregnant woman at a Kent home.

Michael Deshawn Lollar, 37, of Akron, is charged with complicity to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony. The charge was filed Thursday in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent.

Kent police say that through investigation, they determined that Dawan Rahman Wilson, 44, of Arizona was a passenger in a vehicle Lollar drove to the home in the 1300 block of South Water Street on Nov. 21. Wilson and Lollar then left in the vehicle after Wilson allegedly shot 35-year-old Cheretta Frierson, police say.

Kent police say that they worked with Akron Police and the U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force to arrest Lollar on Wednesday in Akron. Police say Lollar was taken to Portage County Jail. He was to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Kent home Nov. 21 after a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing screaming and what sounded like several gunshots about 2 p.m. Frierson was found dead at the bottom of the basement stairs.

Police said Frierson had lived in Arizona, but was staying with a relative. The only other occupants of the home at the time of the shooting were a young girl and an infant boy. They were not harmed, and Portage County Job and Family Services was notified.

Wilson was quickly identified as a suspect. He was arrested on a warrant Dec. 4 in the Houston area and extradited from Texas in early January.

Wilson is charged in a grand jury indictment with four counts of aggravated murder and a single count of first-degree aggravated burglary. Two of the murder charges stem from Frierson's death; the others are tied to "unlawful termination" of her pregnancy. Two of the murder counts also stem from alleged aggravated burglary in connection with the homicide. All five counts carry a firearm specification.

No bond has been set for Wilson, according to court records, and he is being held in Portage County Jail.

He is scheduled for a Feb. 27 jury trial. He also is scheduled for a status conference and pretrial hearing Jan. 29, and another pretrial hearing on Feb. 16.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 2nd suspect arrested in Kent pregnant woman's slaying