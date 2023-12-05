2nd suspect arrested for murder after summer shooting in Chester

Authorities in South Carolina arrested a second suspect accused of murder after a deadly shooting that happened months ago in Chester.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced new charges on Tuesday against Antonio Woods Heath, 33. The sheriff’s office says he’s being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Heath is accused of ambushing a victim on Saluda Street in Chester and shooting the victim multiple times. It happened early in the morning on July 23, according to a warrant.

The warrant says Heath and a co-defendant fled the scene after killing the victim.

The first suspect in the case, 31-year-old John Antionia Frenchis Lowery, was arrested and charged with murder on July 28.

It’s not clear what the motive behind the ambush was. Authorities haven’t released any other details in the case.

SLED agents also arrested Jessica Bonita Camps, 32, for obstructing justice. Camps allegedly let Heath hide out in her home until he was arrested, according to a warrant.

The case is still under investigation, authorities said.

