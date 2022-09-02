2nd suspect arrested for pistol-whipping, robbing Asian couple of $60K Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

A second suspect was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, California, on July 9.

Dangelo Thomas, a 25-year-old parolee, was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on Wednesday for felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a loaded 9mm handgun during a search of the Long Beach residence. Thomas is now being held without bond.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was on parole for a prior gang-related offense involving firearms, according to the sheriff's department.

A man and a woman were loading their groceries into their vehicle at the parking lot of a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights on July 9 when Thomas and Demoryie Watts, 21, allegedly attacked them and stole the male victim’s $60,000 Rolex watch. They fled the scene in a white Dodge Challenger with damaged plates, according to reports.

The victims suffered minor injuries and were able to recover.

Watts was previously arrested on Aug. 12 in his Lancaster home. He was booked for robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation in relation to a previous carjacking arrest.

There has been a string of jewelry-focused robberies in public places in Southern California recently. Although the incident has concerned the local Asian community, no evidence has been found to warrant a hate crime investigation, according to authorities.

