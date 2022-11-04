Update: 2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week.

Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday.

He is being held in the Durham County jail on $11,500 bail.

On Oct. 28, Durham police arrested a suspect after a woman was found shot to death early the previous morning in the Hillside Park area.

That suspect, Lamin Amie Njie, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Julie Rebecca Lindsey, according to a news release. He also is charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Nije is being held in the Durham County jail without bail, police spokesperson Crystal Price said Friday.

‘An active investigation’

Police found Lindsey in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street around 1:40 a.m. Oct. 27.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release, which did not describe her injuries or state what may have led to her death.

ABC11, The N&O’s media partner, reported that police closed off part of Hillside Park, located south of the Durham Freeway, as they investigated.

Shootings and homicides down in Durham

The killing comes as total shootings are slightly down this year compared to this time last year, police statistics show.

As of Oct. 8, 197 people had been shot in Durham this year, including 33 fatally and 164 non-fatally.

Police report 34 total homicides in the city as of Oct. 8 this year, down from 39 by the same time last year, but up from 24 the year before that.

All told, violent crime in Durham, which also includes rape, robberies and aggravated assaults, was down 8.3% from the same time last year, police statistics show.

Anyone with information in Thursday’s killing is asked to call Investigator A. Ramos at 919-943-0972 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

