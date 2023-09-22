2nd suspect charged in deadly Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Clarksville earlier this month.

Clarksville police reported 22-year-old Curtis Solberg was taken into custody Thursday afternoon one week after 26-year-old Quantavious Golliday was identified as a suspect.

Clarksville residents stunned after shooting at busy intersection causes lockdown

Curtis Solberg (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Quantavious Golliday (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

The shooting was reported just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive, leaving several residents stunned as the neighborhood went into lockdown.

The Clarksville Police Department said the 17-year-old boy driving a red Dodge Charger was shot during the incident, but his death wasn’t announced until Tuesday, Sept. 12.

There was also a 17-year-old female passenger in the Charger at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured, according to officials.

Man charged after teen dies following Clarksville shooting

Solberg was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.