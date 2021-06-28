2nd suspect charged in Jeannette shooting

Jun. 28—An arrest warrant has been issued for a McKeesport man who police said ordered the April shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Jeannette, according to court papers.

Brandon Lee Ingram, 24, was charged last week with solicitation to commit homicide, reckless endangerment and related offenses. Authorities said Ingram ordered his younger brother to shoot the teen on April 7 during an altercation on Locust Street.

Desean Ingram, 17, was charged as an adult with attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor and related offenses in connection with the shooting. The wounded teen was hit in the left hand and suffered a broken bone in one finger and nerve damage, according to court testimony.

The teen testified during a May 26 preliminary hearing that the Ingrams twice came came to his house looking for his older brother and a friend to settle a dispute. The teen offered to stand in for his brother and fight the Ingrams when Brandon Ingram said "I don't fight, I shoot," according to testimony.

Investigators said the teen quickly "rendered Brandon Ingram into submission during the fight," according to court papers. That's when police and witnesses said Ingram directed his brother to "just shoot him," referring to the 17-year-old boy.

Witnesses testified Desean Ingram fired at least seven shots and the teen's mother returned fire at him, hitting Desean Ingram in the thigh. She has not been charged because prosecutors said she was protecting her son.

Desean Ingram is being held without bail at the Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Formal arraignment is scheduled for August.

No court action has been scheduled in Brandon Ingram's case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .