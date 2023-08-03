2nd suspect’s charges upgraded to murder after teen’s death in Union County

The second suspect who was arrested in connection with an 18-year-old’s death in Union County is now facing a murder charge, according to jail records obtained by Channel 9 Thursday.

Victoria Smith, 22, who was originally arrested for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact, is now charged with murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Smith was arrested in July after the Union County Sheriff’s Office began investigating 18-year-old Jacob Williamson’s death.

Williamson was reported missing by family members in Laurens, South Carolina, after he was last seen on June 30.

Investigators said Williamson had been talking to a man online, and that the two planned to meet in person for the first time Friday night. They said Joshua Newton picked Williamson near the restaurant where the 18-year-old worked in Laurens and drove the victim back to his home in Monroe -- more than two hours away.

After spending 36 hours investigating the circumstances around Williamson’s disappearance, the sheriff said a body believed to be Williamson’s was found Tuesday afternoon. Investigators found the body on the side of Mangum School Road in South Carolina -- a few miles from Newton’s house.

Investigators believe Newton killed Williamson at his home and his girlfriend helped him hide the body.

Newton, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Smith was Newton’s live-in girlfriend.

Both of them are being held in custody with no bond.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

