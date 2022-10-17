2nd suspect in custody following Thursday burglary

Oct. 16—MOSES LAKE/EPHRATA — A second suspect is now in custody following a Thursday-morning break-in at a Moses Lake home, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

"Investigators tracked 26-year-old Carlos Silva of Moses Lake to a home in the 1200 block of Mather Drive. Silva bolted out the back door when the team of law officers arrived at the front door. K9 Edo and handler Deputy Tyson Voss were covering the back and Silva quickly surrendered as Edo rapidly approached," the statement said.

Silva's arrest followed that of Roberto Robles Mejia, 42, of Moses Lake on Thursday. The two men are accused of breaking into a Moses Lake woman's home early Thursday armed with knives. They then reportedly forced her into the kitchen while they burglarized the home, but the resident was able to call 9-1-1 and escape when officers arrived.

Moses Lake Police Department K9 officer Jester and handler, officer Nick Stewart, were able to track Robles Mejia down in the attic of the home after a standoff with law enforcement officers. Silva reportedly escaped from officers when they arrived at the home.

Both suspects were listed as being held in the Grant County Jail early Sunday afternoon. Exact charges were not known at the time of publication but a GCSO spokesman said the pair would likely face criminal charges following the Thursday incident.