2nd suspect linked to quadruple homicide investigation turns himself in

Sep. 17—The second suspect in a quadruple homicide investigation turned himself into police in Gilbert, Ariz., on Friday, the Dunn County sheriff announced Friday.

Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, was living in the Phoenix area before recently traveling back to Minnesota, said Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

"At this time, it's unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week," Bygd said in a statement. "Suggs has not been interviewed yet so we have no new information to release at this time."

He will be held in the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, according to the sheriff's office, which said the investigation is ongoing. The city where Suggs turned himself in is a suburb of Phoenix.

On Sunday afternoon, a farmer in the Town of Sheridan, Wis., found an abandoned vehicle in a cornfield. Inside were the bodies of Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; her brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; her boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul, and her lifelong friend, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater.

The four were each found with at least one gunshot wound to the head, according to a criminal complaint filed against Darren Lee Osborne, 56, who was jailed in St. Paul on Wednesday night. Osborne is Suggs' father, Bygd has said.

Osborne is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as a party to a crime. The warrant for Suggs is for the same offense, according to Bygd.

More serious charges could be brought against one or both men in Wisconsin or Minnesota when it's determined where the four people were killed, Bygd said Thursday.

Suggs would fly in from Arizona and see Flug-Presley, an aunt of the woman told a sheriff's office investigator. Flug-Presley's mother reported to another investigator that she knew her daughter was recently with a man named Antoine.

Suggs and Flug-Presley were seen at a St. Paul bar together late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The motive for the killings is "still quite a mystery," Bygd said Thursday.