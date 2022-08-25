2nd suspect in Talladega forest shooting jailed

Aug. 25—Yasmine Maira-del Hider, 22, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Florida man in the Talladega National Forest Aug. 14, was placed into the Clay County Jail on Monday with one charge of murder, two charges of kidnapping, and two charges of robbery.

Hider was wounded by her intended victim, Adam Simjee, 22, as he is believed to have been defending himself; she was taken to a Birmingham area hospital where she underwent surgery on the day of the shooting on account of her torso wounds.

Simjee's girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20 was unhurt.

Hider's alleged accomplice, Krystal Diane Pinkins, 36, was later found at a "base camp" of tents one-half mile from the scene of the crime.

Pinkins faces the same charges as Hider, with an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Simjee and Paulus were students at the University of Central Florida and were in the area on vacation.

A Clay County judge has issued a gag order preventing anyone associated with the case, including law enforcement officials, to make any comments or release any statements about the case.