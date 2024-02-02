2nd teacher joins defamation lawsuit against Ryan Walters over teacher bonus program claims

A second teacher who received a $50,000 bonus in error from the Oklahoma State Department of Education has joined a lawsuit against the agency and state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, alleging breach of contract by the state Education Department and defamation by Walters.

Kristina Stadelman, who lives in Oklahoma City, was added to the lawsuit filed earlier this week in Oklahoma County District Court by Kharis “Kay” Bojorquez, an Osage County resident who teaches for Epic Charter Schools. No hearings have yet been set in the case, which has been assigned to District Judge Richard Ogden.

Dan Isett, a spokesman for the state Education Department and Walters, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

The nonprofit news agencies Oklahoma Watch and StateImpact Oklahoma reported last week at least nine teachers had received letters from the state Education Department, demanding they pay back all, or portions of, the bonuses they received by the end of February. Bonus amounts ranged from $15,000 to $50,000.

Kristina Stadelman

The news reports said at least $290,000 was overpaid to teachers who were either not qualified for the bonus or qualified for a lower amount. Walters since has said the number of teachers affected were four, but the news agencies showed documentation that Isett confirmed the number was nine.

The errors in sending out bonuses have led to attempts by the agency to claw back thousands of dollars from the teachers, an effort that has not received a positive reaction from lawmakers. Walters insists federal regulations require the agency to do so. Days after the initial report came out, he said efforts are underway to work “with these individuals to find a path forward for them” in repaying the money, but hasn’t provided details about those efforts.

Ryan Walters denies responsibility on erroneously distributed teacher bonuses

Walters has declined numerous opportunities to accept any responsibility on behalf of the state Education Department for the errors. Instead, he said “several teachers misrepresented their experience and qualifications” in a memo sent to Oklahoma House of Representatives Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and state Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Later, Walters called a news conference in the state Capitol media room and said members of the media “actively lie” about his work with the state Education Department and the credibility of the bonus program.

He also questioned the reporting of some media outlets on the problems within the program, calling it “inaccurate” and “premature.” But despite being given multiple opportunities to do so during the news conference, Walters did not cite specific errors in reporting by any specific outlet.

Walters has emphasized what he believes to be the success of the bonus program. In the memo to lawmakers, he claimed that more than “500 teachers were recruited to Oklahoma classrooms through this program. This has been the most successful teacher recruitment initiative in state history, and I am extremely proud of the work my staff put into designing, launching and implementing this program in such a quick turnaround.”

In the lawsuit, Bojorquez and Stadelman say Walters defamed them by accusing them of lying on their applications. The lawsuit seeks an amount exceeding $75,000 in damages from Walters for both teachers.

It also seeks a ruling against the state Education Department that the teachers should not be liable for repayment of the bonus. The lawsuit argues the agency’s attempt to claw back the money is in “bad faith” and that it’s punishing the teachers for its “own alleged negligence or malfeasance” in awarding the teachers money in error.

The lawsuit is one of at least seven Walters is facing in federal or state court from Oklahoma teachers, school districts and former department employees.

