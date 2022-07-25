2nd teen charged with murder in death of pastor Autura Eason-Williams

A second teenager has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a pastor during what police described as a carjacking turned deadly.

Memphis Police on Monday said the 15-year-old was arrested Friday at his home and charged in connection with the death of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams. Eason-Williams died July 18 after being shot while her car was being stolen at 1000 Whitehaven Lane.

The teen arrested Friday faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder during a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and carjacking.

The Commercial Appeal is not naming the teen arrested Friday because he is a juvenile.

Prosecutors on Friday said they'll seek to charge as an adult another 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of Eason-Williams. That teen is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.

Eason-Williams was the district superintendent of the Metro District in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Annual Conference, the pastor of Capleville United Methodist Church, and a Memphis Theological Seminary alumna.

