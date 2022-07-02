2nd Tourist In 3 Days Gored By Bison At Yellowstone National Park

Tourists are warned not to go near the national park's herds of bison. (Photo: Moelyn Photos via Getty Images)

A second visitor to Yellowstone National Park in three days has been gored by a bison, according to officials.

It was the third attack in less than a month.

A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was attacked Wednesday at Storm Lake in Yellowstone by a bison, said a park statement.

She sustained “non life-threatening” injuries, and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

She and her daughter “inadvertently” approached the animal as they were returning to their vehicle at a trailhead, which caused the bull to charge, according to the statement.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man was gored in a terrifying attack as he intervened to protect his child during a family outing at the Old Faithful geyser. The bull charged the group as they watched the geyser from a boardwalk, and it knocked down the child.

The man suffered an injury to his arm and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.

Less than a month ago, a 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored by a bison and tossed into the air after she got too close. The woman approached within 10 feet of the animal while on a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, park officials said.

Bison, which can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds, are “unpredictable” and can run three times faster than humans, officials warned.

Visitors are advised to stay more than 25 yards away from bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes — and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.

