2nd Tulare Outlets robbery in 3 days alarms residents, alerts police

A spate of robberies at the Tulare Outlets has alarmed locals and put police on high alert.

Armed men have committed two robberies in three days at the busy outdoor mall, leaving shoppers fearful heading into the new year.

Around 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve, a masked man wielding a handgun approached a woman who had just exited her car near the Sunglass Hut. He demanded the victim's purse and made off with it in a white Honda sedan, Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said.

The woman was not injured.

The incident follows a violent Dec. 29 robbery at the shopping center. A group of men allegedly pistol-whipped a woman before stealing her purse outside Galaxy Theatre, according to the victim and police.

The victim suffered injuries but refused treatment at the scene. The suspects — a group of three men, also masked — fled in a white sedan with Oregon plates.

Police believe the two incidents may be connected, Hinojosa said. He told the public that Tulare officers are working diligently to address public safety concerns.

"We recognize the concerns regarding public safety and assure our citizens that we are doing what we can to combat the issue," he said.

On Christmas Eve, a group of men also robbed the Chase bank on Prosperity Avenue, less than a mile from the outlets. The suspects fired rounds into the branch before fleeing with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a man stole a woman's purse from her shopping cart as she loaded groceries into her car. The incident was initially reported as a robbery. Since no force or fear was used by the suspect, however, the crime is considered theft, Hinojosa said.

"We understand that there were some social media posts that said there was a robbery at Foods Co but that was inaccurate information," he said.

Tulare recorded 56 robberies in 2021, down from 70 the previous year, department records show. The recent perceived spike in thefts and robberies has caused Tulare residents to express concern on social media.

"This is getting out of hand," Candi Morris Yarborough wrote. "This makes three or four [robberies] in a matter of days. It's getting scary out there."

As a result, police are increasing patrols around the Tulare Outlets, Hinojosa said. Anyone with information regarding any of the recent robberies or thefts is urged to contact the department at 684-4290 or anonymously at 685-2300 ext: 4445.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member. He covers Tulare County news deserts with a focus on the environment and local governments.

Follow him on Twitter @VTD_Joshy.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Spate of Tulare robberies, thefts alarms residents