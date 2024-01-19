2nd weekday snowstorm in 4 days will result in difficult Friday evening commute [Update]

Jan. 19—The second weekday snowstorm in four days arrived a bit later than expected Friday morning in Berks County, but the result will be the same, forecaster says: 2 to 4 inches that will affect the afternoon commute, tapering off to flurries this evening.

In the Reading area, light snow began before dawn and, with temperature well below freezing, quickly stuck to surfaces, creating slippery conditions on many roads.

Accumulation of 1 to 2 inches was observed as of 10 a.m.

A winter weather advisory issued Thursday night from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 10 p.m.

Areas south of Interstate 78 are expected to receive the highest accumulations, according to the weather service.

Major roads are snow-covered but passable.

BARTA buses are operating, but the poor road conditions are affecting at least one route. According to Barta's website, Route 3/Temple Via Kutztown road will be operating on alternate detour. The detour is as follows:

Outbound: Outbound to Ninth Street and Rockland Street. Bus follows Rockland Street to Kutztown Road to regular route.

Inbound: Bus travels Kutztown Road inbound to 11th Street to Rockland Street to Ninth Street to regular route.

Most area schools closed for the day or announced virtual instruction protocols.

Berks County announced Thursday night that all county offices and the court system would be closed Friday.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have imposed a 45-mph temporary speed limit on Routes 422 and 222 as well as the turnpike, I-78 and Interstate 176. Additionally, Tier 2 restrictions, banning commercial vehicles towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or alternate traction devices, as well as motorcoaches and school buses, are in effect the interstates.

Those who do need to travel should reduce speeds, use caution and pay attention to changing weather conditions, officials said. Motorists traveling on the turnpike who need assistance should dial —11 on their cellphone.

Temperatures will climb no higher than the mid-20s this afternoon before plunging into the teens late Friday.

Any untreated roads will become icy, forecasters say, which could lead to dangerous conditions on the roads through Saturday morning. Blowing snow will add to travel difficulties.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.