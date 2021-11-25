2nd woman accused of extorting man over molestation in East Hartford

Nov. 25—A second woman is facing accusations that she knew a man was molesting an elementary-age boy in East Hartford and used the information to extort money from him instead of reporting the situation to police.

Cari Ann Oliveira, 30, who listed her address as an East Windsor hotel room when she was arrested Aug. 2, is facing charges of first-degree larceny by extortion, risk of injury to a child, and third-degree assault, Hartford Superior Court records show.

She is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme, according to the records, which show she is due back in court Jan. 11.

Angel Marie Carrillo, 33, described in a police affidavit as Oliveira's "partner," was convicted in September of risk of injury to a child and is serving a 4 1/2 -year prison sentence, online court records show. After she completes the prison time, Carrillo will be on probation for three years, facing up to 5 1/2 more years behind bars if she violates release conditions, according to the records.

A state Department of Children and Families social worker told police in March 2019 that a former client, who requested anonymity, had reported that Paul Grimsley, now 44, had admitted to sexually assaulting a boy in East Hartford, according to an affidavit by East Hartford police Detective Daniel Ortiz.

The anonymous source also reported that Carrillo and Oliveira were demanding $120 a week from Grimsley in exchange for not notifying police, according to the detective.

Grimsley was a registered sex offender as a result of a 2002 conviction for risk of injury to a child.

A search of the home then shared by Carrillo and Oliveira produced several smartphones, including one that Carrillo said had been "predominantly used by Grimsley," Ortiz reported. The detective said he found 253 images of suspected child pornography on that phone, including one showing the identified victim.

East Hartford police arrested Grimsley twice in April 2019, online court records show. He is facing two counts each of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree child pornography possession, and risk of injury to a child. He is being held in lieu of $800,000 bond at the Cheshire Correctional Institution and is next due Dec. 16 in Hartford Superior Court, online records show.

The boy disclosed in a forensic interview at the Klingberg Child Advocacy Center in Hartford that Grimsley had molested him, although he also said Grimsley was important to him and that he enjoyed playing video games with Grimsley, according to the detective.

The detective quotes text message exchanges he believes are between Grimsley and the two women. The detective believes the women took Grimsley's cellphone from him during a March 2, 2019, confrontation, then used it to communicate with a new number he was using.

A March 4, 2019, message — which refers to "Angel" in the third person and which the detective believes Oliveira wrote — suggests the recipient, believed to be Grimsley, "send it from the credit card or I'm going to get a little dial happy."

The detective quotes Oliveira as saying in a statement to police that she hit Grimsley with a belt during a confrontation. That is the basis for the misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault she is facing.

Attempts to reach Oliveira's lawyer, John E. Franckling, have been unsuccessful.

