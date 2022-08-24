2nd woman at Hillsborough day care center accused of child abuse, deputies say

A second teacher at the Children’s Land of Imagination Academy was arrested and faces a child abuse charge, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Tara Ballou, 28, was arrested Tuesday — four days after her boss, Rong Liu, was accused of child abuse and arrested. Ballou was seen on camera pushing, pulling and shoving a child’s body to put them down for a nap in a surveillance video posted on YouTube by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

It is a nearly identical story to what deputies said of Liu, the co-owner and director of the daycare center located at 17409 Gunn Highway. Deputies say Liu also held down a child in an attempt to have them nap, and she is shown in the surveillance video with her leg extended over a child’s back to hold them down, while the child flailed their arms and kicked their legs underneath.

Both incidents occurred on June 20 — about 30 minutes apart and in the same room, deputies say. Video shows Ballou and Liu were each in the room while the other held down a child.

“The video is hard to watch, but gives us a clear view of the mistreatment happening under their watch,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. “We ask all parents who feel their children may have been victims of abuse at this daycare to talk with our detectives.”

Ballou was booked into a Hillsborough County jail Tuesday, and she was released Wednesday morning after posting a $2,000 bond, jail records show. Liu was released Saturday after posting her own $2,000 bond.

