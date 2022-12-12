2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) insiders are undoubtedly delighted they bought last year with gains to date at US$513k

Insiders who bought 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 12% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$4.5m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$5.0m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

2seventy bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Nick Leschly for US$4.5m worth of shares, at about US$12.20 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$13.59. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At 2seventy bio Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at 2seventy bio. In total, Chief Operating Officer Nicola Heffron sold US$112k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of 2seventy bio

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.8% of 2seventy bio shares, worth about US$9.2m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About 2seventy bio Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought 2seventy bio stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So we can't be sure that insiders are optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, 2seventy bio has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

