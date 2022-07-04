A 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) insider increased their holdings by 251% last year

Viewing insider transactions for 2seventy bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSVT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Nick Leschly for US$4.5m worth of shares, at about US$12.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$13.34. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Nick Leschly was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably Nick Leschly was also the biggest seller.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

2seventy bio is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does 2seventy bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.5% of 2seventy bio shares, worth about US$7.8m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About 2seventy bio Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think 2seventy bio insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - 2seventy bio has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course 2seventy bio may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.