Is 2U Inc (TWOU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) based on that data.

Is 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) a buy, sell, or hold? Investors who are in the know are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets decreased by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that TWOU isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge fund activity in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -22% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TWOU a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was held by Sachem Head Capital, which reported holding $60.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $55.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, Duquesne Capital, and Balyasny Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sachem Head Capital allocated the biggest weight to 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU), around 5.84% of its 13F portfolio. Islet Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.85 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TWOU.