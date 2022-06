A $3,000 reward is being offered in the murder of a man whose body was found in Riverside.

The anti-crime group MAD DADS Jacksonville says Keenan Sparks’ body was found early Saturday on Sydney Street near Willowbranch Park.

So far, police have not offered a motive for the killing or given a suspect description.

Anonymous tips can be called to CrimeStoppers at 866-845-8477.