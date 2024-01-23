$3.1 million Mid-Bay Bridge project will begin Jan. 29 with overnight lane closures

NICEVILLE — A $3.1 million rehabilitation project to the Mid-Bay Bridge is set to begin later this month, according to a flyer sent by the Florida Department of Transportation to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority on Thursday.

According to the flyer, the work is "part of the FDOT's ongoing commitment to extend the service life of the state's bridges through inspection and preventive maintenance." The project is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

Here is what we know.

Why is the work being performed?

"This bridge is turning 31 this year, which means if you have a 50-year lifespan, you're middle-aged," said Parker Destin of the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority. "This is just part of the good stewardship of the bridge (authority)."

The main issue facing the bridge is repairing "spalling" that has been seen by passing boaters at various points around the infrastructure. The spalling occurs from the incursion of moisture from the surrounding environment.

With time, the spalling could eventually expose the structure's inner workings and lead to more damage.

Will there be any road delays?

Beginning Jan. 29, drivers may encounter temporary lane closures on the bridge Sunday through Thursday evenings between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. No lane closures or other construction-related traffic impacts will occur during holidays or special events.

Destin echoed the FDOT flyer by saying that most motorists will feel no impact in their day-to-day interactions with the bridge.

Will the toll rates be increased?

During a conversation with the Daily News, Destin wanted to calm the notion of a possible toll rate increase during the maintenance project.

"I had seen a lot of folks commenting being very concerned that this bridge repair is going to equal toll increases. I can tell you over my dead body that isn't happening," Destin added.

Restaurant inspections: 10 Okaloosa County restaurants get perfect scores on first try

"All of these funds have already been earmarked and the tolls have already been collected to pay for this rehab project," Destin said. He said that because of how the bond debt is structured, the Bridge Authority can begin to pay off "big chunks" without penalty in 2025, which could lead to toll-rate reductions through a rebate for SunPass customers.

"This doesn't happen fast, doesn't happen overnight, and I am sympathetic because I'm a commuter myself," Destin said. "I know that the tolls themselves place a burden on working families. My tenure on (the board) has been trying to do everything that's fiscally responsible to bring toll relief as fast as possible

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: FDOT announces year-long refurbishment project for Mid-Bay Bridge