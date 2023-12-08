3.15 million gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Willamette River due to rains

The city of Salem saw nine sewage overflows on Wednesday due to the heavy rains, with 3.15 million gallons of untreated wastewater flowing from two permitted discharge points at the North River Road Wet Weather Treatment Facility and the Union Street Pump Station into the Willamette River.

Trevor Smith, spokesperson for Public Works, said Thursday sewage stopped overflowing out of all manholes after the rain let up Wednesday night. Sewage overflows began at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, and all nine stopped by 7:40 p.m.

The seven other overflow areas, which impacted the Pringle, Claggett and Little Pudding streams, produced 201,600 gallons of diluted wastewater, according to Smith.

Smith said diluted wastewater is untreated waste or sewage that is watered down by rainfall.

"We have two permanent discharge locations in the city," Smith said. "Wastewater flows out of those pipes and into the Willamette when a sewer system is supercharged like it was."

Salem's wastewater system was reportedly operating at max capacity Wednesday, treating 177 million gallons of wastewater throughout the day.

The city said warning signs were posted to advise people to avoid contact with the water in the Willamette River, Pringle, Claggett and Little Pudding due to the potential for high levels of bacteria.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Rains cause wastewater to be discharged in Willamette River