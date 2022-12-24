3.2%of this Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Air Products and Chemicals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Sean Major was the biggest sale of Air Products and Chemicals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$312. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Air Products and Chemicals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Air Products and Chemicals. Specifically, Executive VP Sean Major ditched US$152k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Air Products and Chemicals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Air Products and Chemicals insiders own about US$230m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Air Products and Chemicals Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Air Products and Chemicals stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Air Products and Chemicals is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Air Products and Chemicals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

