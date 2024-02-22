3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in Fremont, California; felt in San Jose, Bay Area

A screenshot shows the location of a magnitude 3.2 earthquake that was recorded in Northern California on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

A small earthquake was recorded in Northern California Thursday morning.

The 3.2 magnitude quake occurred at 9:35 a.m. PT in Fremont near Ohlone College, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The tremor was felt in other parts of Alameda County and cities like Milpitas and San Jose.

No damage from the quake was reported.

There is not one magnitude above which damage will occur, according to the USGS. The magnitude can depend on various variables including the distance from the epicenter, the type of soil you are on and building construction. However, the USGS says damage is not likely to occur unless the magnitude reaches somewhere at least 4 or 5.

