3,300 NJ localities aren't part of the state's municipal governments. What are they?

There’s Double Trouble, The Alligator and Water Witch. Loveladies, Wickatunk and Success.

They’re among more than 3,300 New Jersey localities tracked by the state that aren’t among the 564 municipal governments incorporated as cities, townships, boroughs, towns or villages within the state’s 21 counties.

The curious names for many of these communities, neighborhoods and hamlets have interesting stories behind them, although some are in dispute and a few remain mysteries. But many residents strongly identify with them, and some people are unaware of the official names of their hometowns.

The nonprofit New Jersey Planning Officials, a group of volunteer citizen planners that educated and provides support for zoning boards and elected officials, keeps the list of locales on hand for that very reason.

“People will call us and say they’re from Reaville, and we’ll explain they actually reside in Raritan Township and Hunterdon County,” says NJPO’s Eugene Dunworth.”

Where is Double Trouble Village?

Double Trouble Village in Berkeley Township is on the eastern edge of the Pine Barrens. Now considered a ghost town, the village is located in the heart of Double Trouble State Park.

The historic site for the village is considered “a window into Pine Barrens industries,” according to the state Park Service website. A sizable lumber mill began at Double Trouble Village in the 1700s, and a large cranberry operation began there in the 1860s.

One account of the origin of the name says heavy rains twice damaged a dam there and forced two reconstructions.

“A more colorful legend involves local beaver or muskrats that persisted in gnawing at the dam, which caused frequent leaks,” the Park Service website says. “Such leaks gave rise to the alarm ‘Here's trouble,’ upon which workmen would rush to repair the leak. One day two breaks were discovered, and one worker overheard the shout ‘Here's double trouble.’ ”

How did Water Witch, Wickatunk and The Alligator get their names?

Water Witch is in Highlands Borough in Monmouth County and a reference to the nearby Water Witch Club Historic District that is on the National Register of Historic Places. The original club, which still is a site for weddings, included a billiard room and casino and was named after the 1830 James Fenimore Cooper novel “The Water-Witch” about the abduction of a woman by the captain of a ship of the same name.

The state’s entry of The Alligator in Jackson Township in Ocean County stumped officials at the Ocean County Historical Society and Lakewood Historical Museum. All three said the only recollection they have is the existence of a former bar called the Alligator Inn on the Jackson-Lakewood border that was popular in the 1960s and 1970s because you could gamble and drink in a remote setting.

Loveladies in Long Beach Township in Ocean County was the site of a government agency that was a precursor to the U.S. Coast Guard beginning in 1871. The area was named after the man who owned an island next to the agency’s location.

Wickatunk in Marlboro Township in Monmouth County, meanwhile, is believed to have derived its name from “wikewetung,” the word in the Indigenous Algonquian language that means “the fishing place.”

What about Success and Ho-Ho-Kus?

Success, an area in Jackson Township in Ocean County, could have been a nod to its thriving timber-related industries that included making charcoal and tar in the late 1800s and early 1900s. State Historic Preservation Office documents show that the areas around Success were also part of an effort to make parts of the Pine Barrens a winter vacation resort destination as companions to the summer spots at the beaches.

“This was a response to strong social trends, national in scope, that advocated vacations for all people, and were responsible for the contemporaneous Ocean County developments along the seacoast,” according to a Jackson Township survey on the state’s website.

Ho-Ho-Kus has been named one of the best places to live in New Jersey.

Of course, even some of the state’s official locales have interesting names as well, including Ho-Ho-Kus Township in Bergen County -- and Pohatcong, Netcong and Lopatcong townships and Hopatcong Borough. The Ho-Ho-Kus website says there are up to 16 different definitions for the word but says the most accepted version is that it was the Delaware Indian word for “The Red Cedar.” The Congs, meanwhile, derive their names from Delaware or Lenni-Lenape Indian languages.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey has 3,300 communities with weird names and no government