$3.5 Billion Worldwide Gas Chromatography Industry to 2025 - Featuring Chromatotec, Phenomenex & Gl Sciences Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Pressure Regulators, Gas Generators), End-User (Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Agencies, Pharma & Biotech), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gc market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
The growth in this market is driven by the growing adoption of GC-MS, rising crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, rising food safety concerns, and growing use of chromatography tests in the drug approval process. However, the high cost of GC equipment, geopolitical issues prevailing in some countries, and shortage of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Adoption of GC systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.
The systems segment of the GC instruments market is expected to account for the highest growth due to factors such increased capability to analyze complex compounds.
The columns segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
On the basis of accessories and consumables, the GC market is divided into columns, columns accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables & accessories, fittings & tubing, pressure regulators, gas generators, and other accessories. The columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the global gas chromatography market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.
The oil and gas end-user industry is expected to rise during the forecast period.
The oil and gas segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% in the GC end-user market. The growth is mainly attributed to increasing crude and shale oil production and improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.
The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2025).
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global GC market. Market growth in this region is driven primarily by the increase in R&D funding, cannabis research, the market for shale oil and gas, and food and agricultural industry. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region can be attributed to factors such as extensive sales of generics in Japan and the growth in the pharma and biotech sectors in India and China.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Global Gas Chromatography Market
4.2 Geographic Analysis: Gas Chromatography Market, by Region
4.3 Gas Chromatography Market, by Instrument
4.4 Gas Chromatography Market, by Accessories & Consumables
4.5 Gas Chromatography Market, by End-USer Industry
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Crude & Shale Oil Production
5.2.1.2 Collaborations Between Chromatography Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutes
5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of GC-MS
5.2.1.4 Development of Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels
5.2.1.5 Growing Food Safety Concerns
5.2.1.6 Growing Importance of Chromatography Tests in the Drug Approval Process
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Gas Chromatography Equipment
5.2.2.2 Geopolitical Issues Prevailing in Some Countries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Improved Gas Chromatography Columns for the Petroleum Industry
5.2.3.2 Growing Proteomics Market
5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Chromatography Instruments in Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals
5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Gas Chromatography Market
6 Gas Chromatography Market, by Instrument
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Systems
6.3 Detectors
6.3.1 Flame Ionization Detector (Fid)
6.3.2 Thermal Conductivity Detectors (Tcd)
6.3.3 Mass Spectrometry (Ms) Detectors
6.3.4 Other Detectors
6.3.4.1 Nitrogen Phosphorous Detector (NPD)
6.3.4.2 Electron Capture Detector (ECD)
6.3.4.3 Photoionization Detector (Pid)
6.3.4.4 Flame Photometric Detector (FPD)
6.4 Autosamplers
6.5 Fraction Collectors
7 Gas Chromatography Market, by Accessories & Consumables
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Columns
7.2.1 Packed Columns
7.2.2 Capillary Column
7.3 Column Accessories
7.4 Autosampler Accessories
7.5 Flow Management Accessories
7.6 Fittings and Tubing
7.7 Pressure Regulators
7.8 Gas Generators
7.9 Other Accessories
8 Gas Chromatography Market, by End-USer Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Oil & Gas
8.3 Environmental Agencies
8.4 Food and Beverages
8.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Academic & Government Research Institutes
8.6.2 Cosmetics
9 Gas Chromatography Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Market
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.2.1 Growth of Food and Agricultural Sectors to Drive the Canadian Market
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Increased R&D to Drive the German Market
9.3.2 UK
9.3.2.1 Growth in Research Funding by Government and Funding Agencies to Drive the UK Market
9.3.3 France
9.3.3.1 Strong Perfume Industry and Pharma Establishment to Drive the French Market
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Growth in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries to Drive the Italian Market
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Growth in the Food, Agriculture, and Biotechnology Industries Will Drive the Spanish Market
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.1.1 Rising Production of Generics and Improved Grants for Research Will Drive the Japanese Market
9.4.2 China
9.4.2.1 Growth in the Biotechnology Sector to Drive the Chinese Market
9.4.3 India
9.4.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Sector to Drive the Indian Market
9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Roapac)
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Improved Laws to Tackle Counterfeit Medicines to Drive Market Growth
9.5.2 Latin America
9.5.2.1 Growth in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries to Drive the Market
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Three Players, 2019
10.4 Key Market Developments
10.4.1 Product Launches
10.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations
10.4.3 Acquisitions
10.4.4 Expansions
11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
11.1 Overview
11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology
11.2.1 Market Shares of Players, 2019
11.2.2 Product Footprint
11.2.3 Star
11.2.4 Emerging Leaders
11.2.5 Emerging Companies
11.2.6 Pervasive
11.3 Company Profiles
11.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
11.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.3.3 Shimadzu Corporation
11.3.4 Perkinelmer, Inc.
11.3.5 Products Offered
11.3.6 Restek Corporation
11.3.7 Dani Instruments
11.3.8 Merck Kgaa
11.3.9 Leco Corporation
11.3.10 Scion Instruments
11.3.11 Falcon Analytical System and Technologies
11.3.12 Chromatotec
11.3.13 Phenomenex
11.3.14 Gl Sciences
11.3.15 Oi Analytical
11.3.16 Valco Instruments Company Inc. (Vici)
11.3.17 Centurion Scientific
11.3.18 Sri Instruments
11.3.19 Skyray Instruments
11.3.20 E-Chrom Tech Co. Ltd.
11.3.21 Trajan Scientific
12 Appendix
12.1 Discussion Guide
