$3.5 Billion Worldwide Gas Chromatography Industry to 2025 - Featuring Chromatotec, Phenomenex & Gl Sciences Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Pressure Regulators, Gas Generators), End-User (Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Agencies, Pharma & Biotech), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global gc market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The growth in this market is driven by the growing adoption of GC-MS, rising crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, rising food safety concerns, and growing use of chromatography tests in the drug approval process. However, the high cost of GC equipment, geopolitical issues prevailing in some countries, and shortage of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Adoption of GC systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The systems segment of the GC instruments market is expected to account for the highest growth due to factors such increased capability to analyze complex compounds.



The columns segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of accessories and consumables, the GC market is divided into columns, columns accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables & accessories, fittings & tubing, pressure regulators, gas generators, and other accessories. The columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the global gas chromatography market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.



The oil and gas end-user industry is expected to rise during the forecast period.

The oil and gas segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% in the GC end-user market. The growth is mainly attributed to increasing crude and shale oil production and improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.



The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2025).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global GC market. Market growth in this region is driven primarily by the increase in R&D funding, cannabis research, the market for shale oil and gas, and food and agricultural industry. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region can be attributed to factors such as extensive sales of generics in Japan and the growth in the pharma and biotech sectors in India and China.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Gas Chromatography Market

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Gas Chromatography Market, by Region

4.3 Gas Chromatography Market, by Instrument

4.4 Gas Chromatography Market, by Accessories & Consumables

4.5 Gas Chromatography Market, by End-USer Industry

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Crude & Shale Oil Production

5.2.1.2 Collaborations Between Chromatography Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutes

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of GC-MS

5.2.1.4 Development of Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels

5.2.1.5 Growing Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.6 Growing Importance of Chromatography Tests in the Drug Approval Process

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Gas Chromatography Equipment

5.2.2.2 Geopolitical Issues Prevailing in Some Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improved Gas Chromatography Columns for the Petroleum Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Proteomics Market

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Chromatography Instruments in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Gas Chromatography Market