3 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Ohio; 1 still at large

Three of the five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested in Ohio Friday night, according to authorities.

Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37, Michael Wilkins, 42, and Dakota Pace, 26 escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.

Wilkins was taken into custody in Missouri shortly after the escape, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a social media post.

On Friday at approximately 10 p.m., the Ohio Highway State Patrol conducted a traffic stop and arrested Sebastian and McSean in the Liberty Township, Ohio area.

Sebastian and McSean are currently at the Butler County Jail.

Pace fled the traffic stop on foot and was not located after law enforcement checked the area near the 4000 Block of Brook Hill Street in Liberty Township.

Pace remains at large and still has an active arrest warrant for escape from the Circuit Court of St. Francois County, Missouri.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Tucker was also arrested by law enforcement at Union Centre Blvd. and Jacquemin Drive in West Chester Township, Ohio. He is currently at the Butler County Jail.

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for Pace. He is described to be 5 feet 9 inches, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the escaped inmate is asked to call 911 or the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office at 573-756-3252.

