3 of 5 teens killed in I-85 crash attended same high school, police say

Police identified the five teens killed in a crash after their car flipped over an overpass and onto an interstate. Three of the victims attended the same high school.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning reported Monday on the three-vehicle crash that happened just after 4 a.m. in Gwinnett County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach talked to crash investigators, who said a car went over the wall from Ga. 316 to Interstate 85 South and hit another car on the highway below.

“I’d say it was about a 50-foot drop,” Cpl. Christian D’Allaird said. “As to what factors went into why the vehicle went over the wall, we don’t know that yet.”

Five people inside that car died: Katy Gaitan, 17 from Atlanta, Ashley Gaitan, 16 from Atlanta, Coral Lorenzo 17 from Atlanta, Hung Nguyen 18 from Lawrenceville and Abner Santana 19 from Suwanee.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said three of the victims attended Lakeside High School in DeKalb County.

Three people in the other two cars survived the crash. All of them are stable, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]