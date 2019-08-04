3 5G Stocks Analysts Say to Add to Your Portfolio

As the world’s population continues to digitize, the demand for faster connectivity speeds is only growing. To meet this demand, the wireless industry has been rapidly developing 5G technologies.

Based on a Research and Markets report, the global 5G market is expected to reach $277 Billion by 2025. 5G networks will cover 40% of the world by 2024 according to Ericsson, with these networks expected to handle 25% of all mobile data traffic.

The introduction of 5G coverage and devices has created a new segment in the market, with some stocks representing unique investment opportunities. This new standard is expected to revolutionize online communications, and analysts are saying now’s the time to get on board.

Here are the analysts’ top 3 5G stocks.

T-Mobile is becoming a strong player in the 5G sector of the market.

After drawn out lobbying and negotiations that lasted 15 months, TMUS and Sprint Corporation (S) are close to finalizing their merger after the Department of Justice gave its approval on July 29. Once the merger is finalized, TMUS will have 90 million customers and be able to compete with AT&T (T) and Verizon’s (VZ) size for the first time in its history. Both of its competitors have about 100 million customers each.

Not to mention the company reported a second quarter earnings beat on July 25. EPS increased from $0.92 in the prior-year quarter to $1.29, surpassing the Street’s $0.99 estimate. Total revenue also gained 4% year-over-year reaching a record high of $11 billion.

While T-Mobile has had trouble in the past with competitive pricing, the Sprint deal puts it in a position to sustain healthy long-term growth.

“Price competition on the low-end — which has been a huge problem for T-Mobile over the past few years — will ease dramatically because the industry will go from Big 4 to Big 3. The company will have a much larger base heading into the mainstream development and roll-out of 5G coverage and 5G phones, giving it broader exposure to that secular growth tailwind. Broadly, this deal should significantly boost T-Mobile’s long term revenue and profit growth prospects,” financial blogger, Luke Lango, writes.

Top analyst, Jennifer Fritzsche, reiterated her Buy rating and raised her price target from $82 to $98 on July 29. She believes share prices could surge by 26% over the next twelve months. “While we are still waiting on the resolution of State lawsuit, we believe this deal is a significant positive for T-Mobile,” the Wells Fargo analyst said. She has a 69% success rate and gets an average return of 8% per rating.

Wall Street takes a bullish stance on TMUS as well. It has a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus, with 6 Buy ratings vs 1 Hold received over the last three months. The stock has an average price target of $92, suggesting 18% upside potential.