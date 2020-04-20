3 5G Stocks With Double Digit Upside Potential

In 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis, we learned that some banks were considered “too big to fail.” The phrase was used to justify the controversial Troubled Asset Relief Program, which funneled money to the giant Wall Street firms to keep them solvent.

Today, we’re bracing for the Coronavirus Recession – if it hasn’t arrived already. But times are different, and now we’re likely to find out that some trends are too transformational to derail – not even the coronavirus pandemic will stop them. The switchover to 5G is one of these. The technology has been available since 2017, and the networks started going online in 2019. 5G promises faster wireless internet access, with greater bandwidth and less latency, and is seen by some tech sector experts as the future of communications.

T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have all rolled out 5G networks in the US, and 5G capable smartphones hit the markets last year (Samsung offers three such devices in the Galaxy line). The COVID-19 epidemic has slowed the advance of the new tech, mainly by shutting down the infrastructure work required to support the new network and by forcing delays in the launch of the latest 5G smartphones (for example, Apple normally announced new smartphone models in September, but there are reports that the iPhone 12 will be pushed back two months).

With 5G still on the horizon, even if that horizon is slightly more distant than anticipated, the tech sector is going to attract investors. Semiconductor chip makers, providing the microchips essential to all aspects of the 5G networks – from the transmitters to the towers to the handsets and more – will be on the front lines of the gains.

Investment research firm Craig-Hallum has tapped three such stocks as primed for big gains in 2H20; we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull the details.

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)

Qorvo is a well-known chip maker in the wireless niche. The company is best known for integrated circuits for communications apps – the chips that let your PCs, tablets, and smartphones connect to wifi networks. The company’s chips are used in cordless phones, industrial radio, remote meter readings, and wireless security.

Qorvo’s position as a chip supplier for 5G devices, however, supported the company’s fiscal Q3 2020 results. The company showed solid sales in wifi and 5G components, while the popularity of Qorvo chips in the Chinese, Japanese, and Korean markets – all of which are moving steadily into 5G – helped quarterly revenue rise 4.4% year-over-year. The company’s Mobile Products division was both deeply connected to 5G and a main driver of QRVO’s gains.

5-star analyst Anthony Stoss, reviewing QRVO for Craig-Hallum, sees the current COVID-19 containment measures presenting a possible long-term gain for Qorvo stock. He writes, “With the world currently moving online, networks are being constrained. Countries/governments as well as businesses are now aggressively pushing to roll out 5G… We think QRVO will benefit from a faster 5G rollout as they should see higher content in 5G phones as well as 5G base stations.”

Stoss gives QRVO shares a $100 price target and a Buy rating. His target suggests an upside potential this year of 16%. (To watch Stoss’ track record, click here)

The Street largely seems to echo Stoss’ positive sentiment, considering TipRanks analytics showcase QRVO as a Buy. Out of 18 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 11 are bullish on Qorvo stock, while 7 remain sidelined. With a potential upside of 30%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $112.27. (See Qorvo stock analysis on TipRanks)