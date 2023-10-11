3 of 6 out of hospital from crash that injured Sacred Heart University students, Uber driver

TechCrunch

Genetic testing company 23andMe has been investigating a security incident after hackers advertised a trove of alleged stolen user data on a hacking forum last week. TechCrunch has also found that some of the advertised stolen data matches known 23andMe user information. On August 11, a hacker on a known cybercrime forum called Hydra advertised a set of 23andMe user data that matches some of the data leaked last week on another hacking forum called BreachForums.