3 of 6 stolen husky puppies reunited with mother; suspect arrested by Hampton police

Three of six newborn husky puppies stolen from a Hampton pet grooming business this week were reunited with their mother early Saturday, just a day after they’d been snatched, according to the dogs’ owner.

The man accused of taking them — 50-year-old Ronald Jackson — was arrested Saturday and charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, grand larceny with intent to sell, and six counts of animal larceny, according to Hampton police. Jackson is homeless, police said.

Two of the blue-eyed puppies were found by officers in a home where an acquaintance of Jackson’s lives, said Bandi Murdock, who owns the dogs and the business that they were taken from. The other was returned by a woman who told Murdock she paid $100 for it. Murdock said she reimbursed the woman when she returned the dog.

“We’re just so thrilled to have them back,” Murdock said. “But we’re also very worried about the ones that are still missing.”

The puppies were just 13 days old when a man broke into Murdock’s Critter Cleaners pet salon on West Mercury Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Surveillance video showed the man fixing a meal for himself, watching television, taking a shower in the dog bathing area and ransacking the shop before ripping the security cameras out at about 3 a.m., Murdock said. He also took money from a tip jar and cash register, she said.

Murdock said she kept the puppies and their mother, Nala, at the salon because there are people there 12 to 14 hours a day, and because Nala sometimes gets aggressive with Murdock’s other pets when she has puppies. Murdock and her husband, Kevin Kramer, live close by and goes to check on them at night.

“The puppies get very socialized over there because there’s always so many people around,” she said.

Murdock said police called at about 12:30 a.m. Friday to let her know they’d recovered two of the puppies and she rushed over to get them. She got a call about the other puppy several hours later.

The first two puppies were gone for about 21 hours, and the third about 29 hours, Murdock said.

“Nala was so ecstatic to see them,” she said. “The puppies immediately latched on to her.”

Murdock said this is the third litter that Nala has had. Her puppies are registered with the American Kennel Club and Continental Kennel Club and typically sell for $1,200.

Murdock said she usually waits until they’re eight to 10 weeks old before she sells them. They don’t start weaning from their mother until they’re between four to six weeks old.

“We’re still very hopeful that we’ll get the other puppies back,” she said. “But time is running out for them. They need to be with their mother.”

Anyone with information about the puppies is asked to contact Hampton Police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous information by going to P3Tips.com. Anyone who provides a tip that results in an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com