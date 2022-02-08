$3.6bn bitcoin seized from New York couple charged over Bitfinex cryptocurrency hack

Bitcoin’s price is back on the ascendency in February after a bad start to 2022 (Getty Images)

The Justice Department has seized 94,000 bitcoin from a New York couple charged with the massive 2016 hack of Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange.

Worth $71m at the time it was stolen, the recovered bitcoin was valued at more than $3.6bn – or $43,400 per bitcoin - when alleged hackers Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and wife, Heather Morgan, 31, were arrested on Tuesday.

A total of 119,754 bitcoin – worth $4.5bn today - were stolen from Bitfinex after a hacker breached its systems and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions, according to court documents.

Of those, prosecutors allege about 25,000 were transferred out of Mr Lichtenstein’s wallet through a “labyrinth” of laundering transactions over the past five years. Some of the stolen funds ended up in financial accounts controlled by the husband and wife couple, prosecutors said.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O Monaco said the department’s largest financial seizure ever showed cryptocurrency is not a “safe haven” for criminals.

“In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions,” she said.

They are scheduled to appear in Manhattan court on Tuesday afternoon.

