$3.75 million Florida jackpot won from ticket bought at Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While no one took home the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, a Florida Lotto player ended up winning a big jackpot from the state.

The Florida Lottery said the winning numbers for the Feb. 24 drawing for the Florida Lotto is 8-9-29-36-49-51.

The jackpot ticket, which won a prize of $3.75 million, was purchased at the Publix at 10130 Northlake Boulevard in West Palm Peach.

According to the Lottery, a draw prize winner has 180 days to claim the prize. If they want to take the cash option, it must be claimed within 60 days.

Prizes from $600 to $1 million can be claimed in person at any Florida Lottery District Office.

The next Florida Lotto draw will be on Feb. 28. The jackpot has reset to $1 million.

