The 3.8% return this week takes Vitesco Technologies Group's (ETR:VTSC) shareholders one-year gains to 26%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:VTSC) share price is 26% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 19% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Vitesco Technologies Group hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

We don't think that Vitesco Technologies Group's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year Vitesco Technologies Group saw its revenue grow by 0.4%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 26%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Vitesco Technologies Group is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Vitesco Technologies Group boasts a total shareholder return of 26% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 14% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Vitesco Technologies Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

