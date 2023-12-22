About 3,900 lorries queuing at Polish-Ukrainian border

Around 3,900 lorries are queuing to enter Ukraine on the Polish-Ukrainian border, including 1,700 at the Yahodyn checkpoint, as of the morning of 22 December.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Regrettably, the blockade persists. The Yahodyn crossing point was unblocked for a while. However, blocking resumed on 18 December, and in fact, four checkpoints are now blocked again – Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska, Krakivets and Shehyni," the official said.

Details: Demchenko noted that the lowest traffic is at the largest infrastructure facility and crossing point, the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, with about 170 lorries crossing the border in both directions every 24 hours, "only about 30 of which were heading towards Poland, the rest towards Ukraine."

Demchenko added that the movement of freight transport was unimpeded at the checkpoints on Ukraine's border with Hungary and Slovakia.

However, the official stressed that there are queues at these crossing points as "drivers are choosing other destinations where they might cross the border faster" due to the actions of Polish hauliers.

"As of this morning, almost 400 lorries are queuing up at the Uzhhorod checkpoint. We have over 700 lorries heading towards the Tysa checkpoint on the border with Hungary. The queues have recently grown at the Romanian border, towards the Porubne checkpoint. There are 900 lorries queuing to cross the border as of this morning. The traffic is moving, but, obviously, there are queues," Demchenko summed up.

Background: The National Bank of Ukraine has estimated that Ukrainian exporters have lost about US$160 million because of the blockade of certain land border crossings on the country’s western border.

