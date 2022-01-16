3,997 New COVID Cases In Monmouth County In 3 Days
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ — Between Jan. 10 and 13, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County has surmounted to nearly 4,000.
Last week, the county had announced a total of 3,997 new COVID-19 positive cases.
During the same time period, there were 17 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
All New Jersey counties still have a "high" level of transmission — including Monmouth —, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children's Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
To find additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, visit this page.
Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, visit this page.
Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for county residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside (weather permitting):
Jan. 18 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
Jan. 19 in Neptune from 4-7 at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33.
Jan. 20 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
Once clinics have administered 200 tests, the site will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Neptune testing site on Wednesday, Jan 19.
Here is a breakdown of the number of total cases town by town:
Aberdeen: 3928
Allenhurst: 132
Allentown: 244
Asbury Park: 3206
Atlantic Highlands: 635
Avon-by-the-Sea: 338
Belmar: 920
Bradley Beach: 675
Brielle: 1002
Colts Neck: 2089
Deal: 475
Eatontown: 3152
Englishtown: 469
Fair Haven: 986
Farmingdale: 372
Freehold Borough: 2723
Freehold Township: 7307
Hazlet: 4270
Highlands: 621
Holmdel: 3061
Howell: 12108
Interlaken: 151
Keansburg: 2411
Keyport: 1317
Lake Como: 278
Little Silver: 1148
Loch Arbour: 52
Long Branch: 7016
Manalapan: 8275
Manasquan: 1080
Marlboro: 7088
Matawan: 2103
Middletown: 12765
Millstone Township: 1884
Monmouth Beach: 584
Neptune City: 973
Neptune Township: 6629
Ocean: 5909
Oceanport: 1260
Red Bank: 2735
Roosevelt: 101
Rumson: 1269
Sea Bright: 237
Sea Girt: 329
Shrewsbury Borough: 935
Shrewsbury Township: 197
Spring Lake: 426
Spring Lake Heights: 723
Tinton Falls: 3458
Union Beach: 1225
Upper Freehold: 1088
Wall: 4911
West Long Branch: 1986
