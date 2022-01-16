3,997 New COVID Cases In Monmouth County In 3 Days

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ — Between Jan. 10 and 13, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County has surmounted to nearly 4,000.

Last week, the county had announced a total of 3,997 new COVID-19 positive cases.

During the same time period, there were 17 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

All New Jersey counties still have a "high" level of transmission — including Monmouth —, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children's Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

To find additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, visit this page.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, visit this page.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for county residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside (weather permitting):

Jan. 18 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Jan. 19 in Neptune from 4-7 at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33.

Jan. 20 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Once clinics have administered 200 tests, the site will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Neptune testing site on Wednesday, Jan 19.

Here is a breakdown of the number of total cases town by town:

Aberdeen: 3928

Allenhurst: 132

Allentown: 244

Asbury Park: 3206

Atlantic Highlands: 635

Avon-by-the-Sea: 338

Belmar: 920

Bradley Beach: 675

Brielle: 1002

Colts Neck: 2089

Deal: 475

Eatontown: 3152

Englishtown: 469

Fair Haven: 986

Farmingdale: 372

Freehold Borough: 2723

Freehold Township: 7307

Hazlet: 4270

Highlands: 621

Holmdel: 3061

Howell: 12108

Interlaken: 151

Keansburg: 2411

Keyport: 1317

Lake Como: 278

Little Silver: 1148

Loch Arbour: 52

Long Branch: 7016

Manalapan: 8275

Manasquan: 1080

Marlboro: 7088

Matawan: 2103

Middletown: 12765

Millstone Township: 1884

Monmouth Beach: 584

Neptune City: 973

Neptune Township: 6629

Ocean: 5909

Oceanport: 1260

Red Bank: 2735

Roosevelt: 101

Rumson: 1269

Sea Bright: 237

Sea Girt: 329

Shrewsbury Borough: 935

Shrewsbury Township: 197

Spring Lake: 426

Spring Lake Heights: 723

Tinton Falls: 3458

Union Beach: 1225

Upper Freehold: 1088

Wall: 4911

West Long Branch: 1986

