3 accused in Carrollton murder targeted home because of marijuana sale, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Three people were in custody Monday in the Denton County Jail and accused in a December murder in Carrollton during a robbery involving marijuana.

Carrollton police arrested 23-year-old Roman Casas of McKinney and 31-year-old Marquell Davis and 27-year-old Briana Orikpete, both of Dallas.

The three face murder charges in the shooting death of 20-year-old Diego Martinez of Irving.

The fatal shooting occurred on Dec. 23 at a home in the 4300 block of Onyx Drive in Carrollton.

Martinez was shot and killed in the garage of a friend’s home, according to Carrollton police.

Carrollton detectives believe the suspects had targeted the home for a robbery because Martinez’s friend had advertised marijuana for sale just hours before the killing.

The suspects were in the Denton County Jail on $1 million bond each.

Recommended Stories