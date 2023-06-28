3 accused of trafficking body parts from Harvard Medical School morgue pled not guilty in PA court

A former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, his wife, and a Peabody business owner pled not guilty to conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges in Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday.

Cedric Lodge, 55, his wife, Denise Lodge, 63, both of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, owner of Kat’s Creepy Creations in Peabody, are among several people accused of trafficking body parts stolen from the school’s morgue that were intended for use by researchers in a grotesque multi-state scheme, with some of the body parts sold via Facebook and PayPal and shipped through U.S. Postal Service mail, court documents allege.

According to court documents, Maclean is being released on several conditions.

Cedric Lodge is accused of allowing people to visit the Harvard morgue where he worked as manager to “examine cadavers to choose what to purchase,” prosecutors said.

Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, is surrounded by reporters while leaving a New Hampshire court on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 to face charges in connection with trafficking body parts stolen from the school's morgue. His wife, Denise, is also accused in the trafficking scheme, prosecutors say.

Denise Lodge also allegedly sold cadaver remains to Joshua Taylor, also indicted on the trafficking charges and others by using her cell phone and social media websites, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Denise Lodge, 63, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, shields her face from reporters as she leaves a New Hampshire court on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 to face charges in connection with trafficking body parts stolen from the Harvard Medical School morgue, where her husband, Cedric Lodge, formerly worked as morgue manager, prosecutors say.

According to the indictment filed in U.S. District in Pennsylvania back on June 15, from 2018 to March of this year, the Lodges, Maclean and Taylor all conspired with Pauley and others to transport the stolen body parts from Boston to New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. At times, they allegedly used the U.S. Postal Service to ship the remains.

Maclean is accused of selling the stolen remains “to buyers in multiple states” including Pauley in Pennsylvania, and she also “stored and sold stolen remains at Kat’s Creepy Creations,” the indictment states.

Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, owner of Kat’s Creepy Creations in Peabody, leaves court on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Maclean is among 6 people indicted by a federal grand jury in Pennsylvania on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges for trafficking body parts stolen from Harvard Medical School morgue, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

