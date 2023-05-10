3 accused of using of drones to drop drugs, contraband into Ohio prisons

Three people are facing more than 100 total charges after allegedly using drones to get drugs and other contraband into multiple Ohio prisons.

An investigation was launched by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction in May 2021 when a drone carrying contraband was seen outside the Toledo Correctional Institution.

Three people were arrested after an investigation Robert A. Faulkner, 33, Columbus; Cory A. Sutphin, 28, Grove City; and Charles Gibbs, 33, Sandusky, according to a release.

The three are accused of using drones to drop drugs, phones and other contraband onto the grounds of Toledo, Mansfield, Richland, and Ross correctional facilities.

A search warrant was executed at Faulkner’s home where over $300,000 worth of drugs, weapons, cell phones and other contraband were found.

On April 7 the three were indicted on over 100 combined charges.

If convicted they all could face more than 60 years in prison with Faulker facing the most time at 142 years.