3 additional suspects charged in 2020 Mableton apartment homicide

Mar. 23—Three women have been charged in a 2020 homicide at a south Cobb townhome, bringing the total number of people accused in the case to six.

Xaviura Brionna Kind, 22, and Madison McNary, 22, both of Marietta, were arrested Monday and are being charged with murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault, jail records show.

Shquira Monet Wofford, 22, of Kennesaw, was arrested Wednesday on the same three charges as Kind and McNary, records indicate.

The three women are accused of conspiring with three other people — Tyler Tywan Thomas of Mableton, Kalvon Hinnant of Marietta, and Tyanna Buford of Marietta — to rob and shoot Keith Dewitt at the Upland Townhomes Apartment Complex on Nov. 8, 2020. Dewitt was 32.

As the MDJ previously reported, Thomas and Hinnant are accused of shooting Dewitt multiple times after Buford led Dewitt to the apartment complex, warrants for their arrest said.

"Said accused did discharge a firearm multiple times into the body of the victim causing visible and internal injuries which ultimately led to the death of the victim," read the warrants for Thomas and Hinnant.

The cases against Thomas, Hinnant and Buford are still pending, according to court records.

The three women arrested this week are being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.