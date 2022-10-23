3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested following pursuit that injured FHP trooper

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pursuit injured one trooper and led to the arrest of four individuals.

Troopers said that around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, an FHP trooper attempted to stop a blue BMW in the area of Southport Drive and Palmbay Drive in Orlando for speeding.

The driver of the BMW fled, nearly hitting another trooper who was in the area standing outside of his vehicle.

A pursuit was not initiated for safety reasons, troopers said.

Later that morning around 1:40 a.m., a trooper located the suspect vehicle involved in street racing activities.

According to a news release, the trooper attempted to pull the car over, which fled the scene, prompting troopers to start a pursuit.

Troopers said the pursuit continued through the south Orlando area and onto Orlando International Airport property.

During the pursuit, a trooper crashed into a tree, wrecking the vehicle and injuring the trooper.

The trooper was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and has been released.

The driver and passengers abandoned the BMW and took off running.

Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter helped locate the suspects, who were apprehended while attempting to hide on airport property after entering a secured area by climbing a fence.

FHP has arrested the driver, Bryce Akerman-Byers, 19, for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement at high speed resulting in injuries, burglary, trespass, and participation in street racing.

Dalton Lee Jones, 21, and Adrian Jacob Hobbs, 20, were charged with burglary and trespass. A 17-year-old male was also charged with burglary and trespass and was turned over to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

All four suspects were not injured.

According to a news release, the BMW has been impounded by FHP and is subject to forfeiture proceedings as it was used in the commission of several felonies.

