3 adults found shot dead in Arlington apartment, Jacksonville police say

Three adults were found dead in an apartment in Arlington on Friday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were dispatched to the River City Landing Apartments on University Boulevard North just after 7:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check, JSO Lt. Mike Silcox said.

A neighbor reported to officers that they heard people arguing and a loud noise.

When police entered the apartment, they found three people dead inside, ranging in ages 25 to 30.

Silcox said it appears that the people died from gunshot wounds.

Police are not identifying the adults as man or woman at this point until they are able to notify the next of kin of those who died.

Silcox said it is very in the investigation, so they have not determined the manner of the shooting -- for example, if it was a gunfight, or if anyone’s wounds were self-inflicted.

Officers have located a weapon, but Silcox did not say where the weapon was found.

Action News Jax asked Silcox if he believed any of the people who died were affiliated with Jacksonville University, which is across the street from the complex. He said he did not believe they were affiliated with JU, but investigators are still looking into that.

At this time, investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community.

The State Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation and JSO is working with federal partners to conduct a trace on the gun, Silcox said.

