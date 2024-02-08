3 adults killed in single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel police have closed a stretch of Bovaird Drive for their investigation. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC - image credit)

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Brampton on Thursday, emergency services in Peel say.

The single-vehicle collision happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Bovaird Drive, according to police.

Three adults were pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

No further information about the deceased or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

Peel police's major collisions bureau is investigating.

Bovaird is closed between Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Chinguacousy Road and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.