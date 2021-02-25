3 adults slain in Arkansas house, abducted baby found safe

Three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas, but the child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect was arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

  • US jobless claims at 730K, still high but fewest in 3 months

    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week in a sign that layoffs may have eased, though applications for aid remain at a historically high level. Jobless claims declined by 111,000 from the previous week to a seasonally adjusted 730,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. The latest figures coincide with a weakened job market that has made scant progress in the past three months.

  • New COVID variant in NYC

    A new COVID-19 variant has arrived in New York and an FDA report says the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe ahead of its possible authorization. ABC’s Ike Ejiochi reports.

  • Facebook Bans All Myanmar Military, Related Entities After Coup

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. has widened a ban on pages linked to Myanmar’s military and barred advertising from affiliated commercial entities, stepping up its restrictions after the coup in the Southeast Asian nation.The Menlo Park, California-based social media giant’s ban extends to Instagram as well as Facebook and includes military-controlled state and media entities, building on earlier suspensions of pages linked to the armed forces.Treating the situation as an emergency, Facebook has been mobilizing Myanmar nationals with native-language skills to help moderate content, putting additional protections in place for journalists and curbing the reach of military spokespeople and misinformation. Myanmar’s ruling regime had earlier this month called on internet service providers to block access to Facebook.“Today, we are banning the remaining Myanmar military (‘Tatmadaw’) and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram, as well as ads from military-linked commercial entities,” Facebook said in an emailed statement. “Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban. We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw on Facebook and Instagram are too great.”Read more: Facebook Curbs Myanmar Army Content as Protests IntensifyHaving previously been accused of inaction in the face of political turmoil fomenting on its platforms, Facebook is taking on a more active role in a conflict it sees as clear-cut. The U.S. government has condemned the Feb. 1 coup and President Joe Biden has put sanctions in place against its leaders. Facebook said it based its decision on information from the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar as well as “efforts to reconstitute networks of Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior that we previously removed, and content that violates our violence and incitement and coordinating harm policies, which we removed.”The new ban implemented today will remain in effect indefinitely, though it doesn’t include “ministries and agencies engaged in the provision of essential public services,” the company said, citing the Ministry of Health and Sport and the Ministry of Education as remaining accessible on its platforms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech double-shot vaccine 94% effective, study shows; Trisha Yearwood 'doing OK' after contracting virus: Live COVID-19 updates.

    Pfizer-BioNTech will begin testing a booster shot to combat COVID-19 variants, the companies announced Thursday. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • This Spring Break, 65 Is the New 20

    GettyNot since the Golden Girls went off the air have people over 60 been considered so cool.Last year, while the world was shutting down with COVID-19 version 1.0, college students embodying the mantra “you only live once” packed pools, beaches, and bars. Public shaming soon filled social media, followed by regrets as reports showed partiers to have been responsible for helping to spread the virus.This year’s spring breakers might be different—notably, they’ll be a lot older and they’ll be be vaccinated. Many colleges and universities, like Boston College and the Ohio State University, are canceling spring break to deter superspreading events. But spring break abhors a vacuum, and newly vaccinated senior citizens are expected to fill the gap.While students are sidelined this year, dreaming of a glorious spring break passed out on the beach, their grandparents are living it up, booking flights and gassing up their apartment-sized RVs.Clues to where they are going are showing up. The boost in travel interests seem to be guided by warmth above all. Last month, AAA reported increased searches on their site for destinations like Disney, Aruba, and Hawaii.“My wife, Beth, and I have been vaccinated,” said Jim Kurtt, who lives just outside of Minneapolis. They’re now very ready to get away. “We are both in our seventies,” he said, “and feel it is time to go somewhere—somewhere warm given the temps here the last week or so.” They are going to Oahu, Hawaii, this month after having delayed the trip in January.Years early, a move to Germany for work introduced Kurtt to a wider world of travel.“Before that,” he said, “I was like the average American, [saying]‘Now why do I want to leave this country? It’s got so many places to see.’”Trips to Scotland and Ireland last year had to be canceled, and a trip to see family out east as well. They didn't feel trapped, however. “We never felt landlocked,” said Kurtt, noting that their kids live in town. At the start of the pandemic, they didn’t see them for a while. They’ve worn masks and are socially distanced, but they still managed to get around a little. They stayed with some of the family—who also follow those rules—at a cabin last summer.TSA checkpoint numbers have been surging in 2021, particularly over weekends where they are breaking the 1 million mark. In anticipation of more surges over the next few months, the agency has begun to hire upwards of 6,000 security positions.Data on hotel demand is also pointing to increased travel as vaccines roll out.“We are tracking the data at a global level and we are seeing a strong correlation between the percentage of the population vaccinated and the increase in hotel demand,” Deep Kohli told The Daily Beast by email. Kohli is the senior director of client services at Koddi, which tracks its clients’ data and provides insights.According to Kohli, those countries with highest vaccine rates—like Israel, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Chile—are “showing a much stronger increase in hotel demand” during the first three weeks of February “compared to the previous three weeks.” Other countries with stronger lockdown measures—like Australia and New Zealand—are also showing “a strong increase in hotel demand despite the lack of vaccination efforts.”Within the U.S., and among those outdoor destinations with “high vaccination rates per capita,” says Kohli, there are “the largest demand increases.” But among those states that have “fewer vaccines per person and less travel driven by outdoor destinations” there is less demand.“It’s the first time I’ve been a first adopter. I’m usually a foot-dragger,” said 69-year old Kay Ambre of Chicago.When asked about the experience of getting a vaccine and her travel plans, she choked up. “I haven’t seen my grandkids in a year and a half,” she said. “That’s the first trip I’m going to do, you know, is to reconnect with them.”She booked a flight to Iceland for September 2021 before she was vaccinated, though in anticipation of that possibility.“I saw this trip to Iceland. It was very affordable,” Ambre said, “and it was someplace that I’d always wanted to go.” That four-day trip is her way of getting back to travel. There was very little risk, because it came with the guarantee that she could cancel and get her money back, as long as she did so two weeks before the trip. Last year, she had to cancel a trip to Brussels due to the pandemic.“I used to travel for work,” said Ambre, “and they sent me to five continents and 13 countries in the years that I was traveling for my job.” It meant staying in one place mostly, but she found it to be an intimate way to learn about a city and meet people.She decided to take that experience further.“I was telling everybody, when I retire I’m going to move to Italy for a couple of months,” she said. “People laughed at me and they thought it was crazy—and then I did it. I went and lived in Florence for three months.”She now has friends in countries all over the world and it’s those personal connections that are driving her travel choices this year.When she was in Florence, having dinner along the Via Faenza, she struck up a conversation with a young man traveling alone. They bumped into each other frequently before he returned to Reykjavík. During the pandemic they talked regularly online.“So there’s this 25 year-old kid who lives in Reykjavik, and it’s like, I’m going to tap this guy on the shoulder and see if he can take me someplace in Reykjavik that the ordinary tourists wouldn’t necessarily run into on a four-day trip.”Among roadtripping RVers, there appears to also be a connection to the vaccine.Harvest Hosts, a membership program that allows self-contained RVers to access unique overnight stays at places like wineries and farms, recently surveyed its 130,000 members.“We got 10,000 responses, 3000 of those responses from people 65 and up,” Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, told The Daily Beast, Over three-quarters said they were planning on traveling more than 2020, Holland said, “but the bigger surprise was that 57.6 percent said they’re going to travel more this year than pre-COVID.”Harvest Hosts asked their members about their reasons for increased travel.“The seniors are saying they’re getting vaccinated,” said Holland, “which is wonderful, and by March, they should have their second shot, and have had enough time to let it sink in, that they feel comfortable hitting the road. So it seems like we’re gonna see a lot more travel this year, especially from the older audience, probably pretty directly connected to the ability to get the vaccine.”Anecdotal conversation bears out that vaccination motivator.“After flying 100k-plus miles for the last 20 years, I’m really focused on making the most of things,” said 68-year old Steve Hanson, president and CEO of Hanson, Inc, an integrated marketing agency in Toledo, Ohio. Hanson is finishing up his final vaccine shot soon and is relieved.“It was a very emotional experience,” Hanson said, “it was like my next step towards, you know, almost like an implied freedom.” He took a selfie with the nurse who gave him the shot to mark the occasion.Approaching his one-year anniversary of not flying, Hanson already has several destinations in the works, like Petoskey, Michigan; Cortona, Italy; Iceland; Nepal; Sandefjord, Norway; and Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland. Next year is a big bucket-lister for him and his wife: Avid RVers, they plan to travel out west and visit the national parks.Hanson is also actively involved in getting people vaccinated.He’s a founder of—and marketing and communications chair for—the V Project, an initiative “to educate, motivate, and vaccinate the entire Northwest Ohio corridor” against COVID-19. Started in the last quarter of 2020, the project has gained significant traction. Ohio is still in its 1B phase, which focuses on those most at risk from the virus.The project has managed to see significant support from government officials, CEOs, medical experts, schools, and religious leaders, all of whom are offering financial and resource support. Volunteers are offering to pick up people who can’t drive to get them to the vaccination station. They want to reach the 70-80 percent that is required for herd immunity, Hanson told The Daily Beast.He then chuckled and said, “Because I want to get back to restaurants.”For some, travel is very much a way of life and 2021 means getting back to it in full force.“We both have been vaccinated,” Ed Dennison, 79, from Washington, D.C. told The Daily Beast. “We got our second shots last week, so in another six days we’ll be past the waiting period for full protection from the vaccine.”In the 46 years they’ve been together, Ed, and his husband Tom, 68, have traveled extensively, both professionally and together for leisure. Prior to the pandemic shutdowns, they had managed to fit in trips to Qatar and Thailand in January, Arizona and Nevada in February, and Northern California in March. It was then that they had to move some of their plans to 2021. They still managed to hike in North Carolina during the summer, take trips to Oregon and Southern California, and end the year with a trip to Oaxaca, Mexico, in December.“So we still travel more than most people do, despite the pandemic,” Ed acknowledged with a laugh. He said they follow the rules wherever they go, always wearing masks, and social distancing. The vaccine, he said, is “obviously a great relief.”“The very next trip is going to be a road trip that we’re doing to Savannah and Charleston and taking our dog with us,” Dennison said. “And then we have a trip that was planned for Turkey and Belarus last year that we postponed until April of this year.” Their entire year is packed with escapes to places like Oregon, Alaska, and northern England.This largely boomer boost in travel appears to be partly driven by what Joel Holland calls “pent-up demand,” and perhaps a refreshed perspective—that is, that the privilege to travel is not something to take for granted.On that fresh perspective, Kay Ambre recounted a time when one of her sons asked her if she had to choose between traveling or having a dog, which would it be?“I said ‘Oh, a dog. I’ve been everywhere I want to go. I’ve planned all these trips. I’ve done this stuff. There’s a couple places I want to go left... but no, I definitely would take a dog.’ I’m not so sure now.”Brandon Withrow is a travel writer. His byline also appears in Sierra Magazine and Business Insider. His travel-based Substack newsletter is The Wanderscape.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New US envoy to UN gets red carpet welcome from Russia

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield takes up her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday and a senior Russian diplomat said the red carpet will be rolled out and Moscow is ready to work with the Biden administration -- but “it takes two to tango.” After being sworn in on Wednesday by Vice President Camala Harris, Thomas-Greenfield headed to New York where she is scheduled to present her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday afternoon.

  • At least 400 US healthcare workers have died of Covid despite vaccine rollout

    At least one in eight health workers lost in the pandemic died after the vaccine became available, analysis showsLost on the frontline: the healthcare workers who died of Covid A healthcare worker checks on patients inside an oxygen tent outside the emergency room in Huntington Park, California, on 29 December 2020. Photograph: Bing Guan/Reuters As healthcare workers in the US began lining up for their first coronavirus vaccines on 14 December, Esmeralda Campos-Loredo was already fighting for oxygen. The 49-year-old nursing assistant and mother of two had started having breathing problems just days earlier. By the time the first of her co-workers were getting shots, she was shivering in a tent in the parking lot of a Los Angeles hospital, because no medical beds were available. When she gasped for air, she had to wait all day for relief because there was a critical shortage of oxygen tanks. Campos-Laredo died of Covid-19 on 18 December, one of at least 400 health workers identified by the Guardian/KHN’s Lost on the frontline investigation who have died since the vaccine became available in mid-December, narrowly missing the protection that might have saved their lives. “I told her to hang in there, because they are releasing the vaccine,” said her daughter Joana Campos. “But it was just a little too late.” In California, which became the center of the national coronavirus surge following Thanksgiving, 40% of all healthcare worker deaths came after the vaccine was being distributed to medical staff. Bar chart showing the reported deaths of healthcare workers in California. An analysis of the Guardian/KHN’s Lost on the Frontline database indicates that at least one in eight health workers lost in the pandemic died after the vaccine became available. Unlike California, many states do not require a thorough reporting of the deaths of nurses, doctors, first responders and other medical staff. The analysis did not include federally reported deaths where the name was not released and may be missing numerous recent deaths that have not yet been detected by the Guardian/KHN. The vaccine is now widely available to healthcare workers around the country and since mid-January, Covid-19 cases have been trending downward in the US. Sasha Cuttler, a nurse in San Francisco, has been gathering healthcare data for one of California’s nursing unions. Cuttler was alarmed and disheartened to see the number of deaths still surging weeks after the vaccination became widely available. “We can prevent this. We just need the means to do it,” said Cuttler, who noted that, nearly a year into the pandemic, some hospitals still lack adequate protective gear and proper staffing. “We don’t want to be healthcare heroes and martyrs. We want a safe workplace.” Barbara Clayborne, a nurse in Stockton, became sick the week her colleagues started receiving their first doses of the vaccine. A union activist who had worked at St Joseph’s medical center for 22 years, Clayborne picketed last summer to demand more help for the beleaguered nurses treating Covid-19 patients. Though she worked on what was considered a relatively low-risk postpartum care unit, she was advocating for her colleagues in the intensive care unit, many of whom were overwhelmed by the number of patients they were responsible for. “We know what it’s like to work a full 12-hour shift and not be able to drink water or sit down or go to the bathroom,” Clayborne told the Stockton Record in August. “It’s been chaos.” In mid-December, Clayborne, who had asthma, was exposed to a patient who hadn’t yet been diagnosed with Covid-19, said her daughter Ariel Bryant. She died on 8 January. “She was the best mom and grandmother – and she was a great role model for me,” said Bryant, who herself became a nurse. Bryant works in an intensive care unit in southern California – as the same type of nurse her mother fought so hard to protect. If the vaccine had just come a few days earlier, it might have saved the Tennessee fire chief Ronald “Ronnie” Spitzer and his department’s dispatcher, Timothy Phillips. Spitzer and his crew from the Rocky Top fire department were called to a medical emergency on 11 December but weren’t told until later that the patient had tested positive for Covid-19. Spitzer, 65, and the firefighter who accompanied him came down with the virus. A few days later, Phillips became ill as well. Spitzer, a 47-year firefighting veteran, was already hospitalized when his co-workers got their first doses of the vaccine in January, according to the police chief, Jim Shetterly. Spitzer died on 13 January, and Phillips, 54, died a few days later. Tennessee does not publish statistics on healthcare worker deaths, but 10 of 22 Tennessee healthcare worker deaths identified by the Guardian/KHN have occurred since the vaccine rollout in December. Shetterly said his town of 1,800 had been shattered by the losses. “Everyone knows everyone here. It’s tragic when it hits the nation. But when it’s in your town, it really hits home,” he said. Gerard Brogan, director of nursing practice for National Nurses United, said many hospitals hadn’t done adequate planning to be ready for the recent surges, which put exhausted healthcare workers at extra risk. “When there are more patients in, there’s more chaos in the hospitals and it’s harder for workers to be safe,” he said. During the recent surge, “we had nurses breaking down because of the influx of patients and the emotional and physical toll that took on workers”. Even once all healthcare workers were vaccinated, he said, healthcare administrators would need to remain vigilant about worker safety. He said that surge preparations, extra safety equipment, contingency staffing plans and facilities like negative-pressure rooms to stop disease from spreading around hospitals should be a regular part of preparing for potential future pandemics. Rashida Kamal and KHN reporters Shoshana Dubnow and Christina Jewett contributed to this report

  • Eye Opener: FDA says Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    The country is one step closer to a third COVID-19 vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective. Also, a U.S. intelligence report is expected to show Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Asylum seekers on U.S. border await details on new Biden policy as others forgo official process

    Asylum seekers on the border are gaining entry into the United States to have their requests processed. Under former President Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy, asylum seekers crossing the border were forced to wait in Mexico until a future hearing. Now, President Biden's reversal of that policy has some seekers hopeful for change. Mireya Villarreal reports.

  • Second teen kidnapped after chatting with man on school laptop, North Carolina cops say

    Both girls live in the same county and were kidnapped just days apart, police say.

  • Hannity: House Democrats urging Biden to give up nuclear authority

    'Hannity' host calls move by members of president's party 'totally humiliating'

  • Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot as Thieves Swipe Her Two French Bulldogs, Says Report

    Reuters/Saul LoebThieves have shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and made off with two of her French bulldogs, according to a report from TMZ.The shooting took place in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that a 30-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.According to TMZ, a third dog was with the man when the shooting began right before 10 p.m. ABC7 reported that the dog walker was seen cradling one of the dogs while he was being treated on the sidewalk for his gunshot wounds. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) The singer, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has three beloved French bulldogs, Koji, Asia, and Gustav. It was reported that Asia is the dog recovered from the scene. Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga was seen in Rome, where she is filming Ridley Scott’s new movie Gucci. Lady Gaga is reportedly “extremely upset” and is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pets “no questions” asked, according to TMZ. Anyone with information is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.Her team was not immediately available for comment.Police are searching for at least one suspect, who was seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle. They said it was too early in the investigation to know if the dogs were the target of the shooting. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Study Finds Pfizer-BioNTech Shot Could End Pandemic

    Feb.24 -- Medical researchers are saying the Pfizer-BioNTech shot could be the one to end the covid-19 pandemic. That comes after a study involving a million people in Israel. Bloomberg’s Rachel Chang reports on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • Should the government guarantee everyone a job?

    A federal job guarantee would eliminate unemployment entirely, but some fear it would disrupt the private sector economy.

  • Latino and Black Americans still face lowest vaccination rates, data reveals

    Just 4.6% of Latinos and 5.7% of Black Americans have received a dose, compared with 11.3% of white Americans Crismely Tinidad, left, translates for a resident at a pop-up Covid vaccination site in the Bronx. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP Latino and Black Americans continue to be vaccinated against Covid at the lowest rate despite political promises to redress inequalities, new analysis reveals. Only 4.6% of Latinos and 5.7% of Black Americans have so far received a vaccine dose, compared with 11.3% of white Americans and 10.5% of Asian Americans, according to analysis by APM Research Lab shared exclusively with the Guardian. Pacific Islanders have the highest inoculation rate, according to the limited data available, with 16.3% (about one in six) already having received at least one dose. Maryland has vaccinated 43.4% of this population – the highest reported proportion of any community in any state. The second-highest rate is among Indigenous Americans, with 12.8% (one in eight) already having received at least one jab. Despite some progress, the available state health data clearly suggests that access to the Covid vaccines – just like testing and economic aid – is disproportionately low for Latino and Black Americans, the two largest minority communities in the US. The consequences of the inequitable vaccine rollout are bad for public health as pockets of high transmission could set back efforts to control the pandemic, according to Dr Kathleen Page, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. “It’s not just about equity; even if we want to be selfish, it doesn’t make sense as we’ll continue to see high transmission hotspots across the country and that’s where new variants will emerge.” Page added: “The inequity we see is not just about vaccine hesitancy – that’s just an excuse to blame the victims. It’s about very real obstacles and our broad-stroke approach to priority groups, which means high-risk people in Latino and Black communities don’t meet the criteria.” The white population is significantly older than other ethnic groups, and the elderly have been prioritized by every state. But deaths in the Latino population are concentrated among working-age groups. Overall, new Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths are falling, but more than half a million Americans have already died, new variants are emerging and localized outbreaks are still occurring across the country. The pace of vaccine distribution has picked up since Joe Biden took office, and about 1.6m doses now being administered every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data remains patchy, but overall, Pennsylvania is one of the worst-performing states, having vaccinated only 1.2% of Latino and 1.6% of Black residents. The vaccination rate for white Pennsylvanians is almost half the national average. In Georgia, only 5.8% of Black Americans and 1.7% of Latinos have received at least one dose of the vaccination compared with almost 13.4% of white residents. In California, 12.5% of Asian Americans and 12.7% of white Americans have received a shot compared with 5.7% of Latino and 7.4% of Black Americans. For Indigenous peoples, the standout states are Virginia, where healthcare workers have given almost 37% of Native people at least one dose, and Alaska, with 32%. This compares with only 2.2% in Mississippi. News of the relatively fast vaccination rollout in Indian Country comes shortly after the Guardian revealed that indigenous Americans are dying from Covid faster than any other community in the US. Recent polling suggests vaccine hesitancy is low among American Indians and Alaskan Natives compared with other groups. Page’s targeted approach to vaccinations would increase outreach efforts in localized hotspots. Here, the criteria currently being used to prioritize eligibility would be relaxed in order to include high-risk people, such as those living in overcrowded housing, those without email access, those who speak limited English and people with undiagnosed medical conditions like diabetes, currently excluded – and their families. So far, only 27 states and the District of Columbia have published some comparable data about the number and share of their racial and ethnic communities who have received one or both vaccine doses. New York, Illinois, New Mexico, Minnesota and Washington are among the states that have not released ethnicity data, making it impossible to hold officials to account.

  • Sleeping 5-Year-Old Found in School Bus Lot After Missing Drop-Off — & No One Told Her Mom

    Parents of a 5-year-old in Kentucky are wondering why it was their own kindergartener, and not the school, who told them she took an unintended detour to school Monday morning. Mom Christina Estvanko of Hebron, Kentucky, says it was her daughter Zaylee who revealed that she woke up on the school bus in the bus […]

  • Teen Accused of Killing Disabled Sister as Parents Slept

    Facebook/Lancaster County District AttorneyA Pennsylvania teenager is facing charges after allegedly fatally stabbing her wheelchair bound older sister—then hysterically calling 911 to confess to the crime.Claire Elaina Miller, 14, has been charged with homicide after calling authorities on Feb. 22 to admit she stabbed her older sister, 19-year-old Helen Miller, while her parents were asleep, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. The elder Miller, who had cerebral palsy, died from a stab wound to her neck.“I stabbed my sister,” Miller repeatedly told police when they arrived at the house. Since Miller is being charged as an adult, she was denied bail during a Monday arraignment.According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, the Manheim Township Police Department arrived at the home just after 1 a.m. to find Miller, a ninth-grader at a local private school, standing in front of the house close to “what appeared to be blood on the snow near the driveway.”“Miller appeared to be attempting to wash her hands in the snow,” the affidavit states, adding that the teenager also had blood on her pants.Police say Miller directed them into her older sister’s bedroom, where Helen was found with a “pillow with blood stains” over her face. One of the officers removed the pillow and “found a large knife in Helen’s neck, just above her chest.”“Helen was lying on her back with her hands up near her head,” the affidavit states, adding that there was a “large amount of blood” pooled near her chest and bed. Lifesaving measures were “unsuccessful” and she was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m. On Wednesday, the coroner’s office released an autopsy report confirming Helen Miller died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities also confirmed to The Daily Beast that the 19-year-old had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair.Police say the girls’ parents were asleep during the incident that has sent shockwaves through the small Pennsylvania community about 75 miles west of Philadelphia.`“When I heard about this I was almost instantly upset about it myself over the details that had been related to me,” Manheim Township Police Chief Tom Rudzinski told WHTM. “I don’t know that I have ever been a part of something that is quite as sad as this.”Prosecutors and police, however, have not offered any details about a motive. An attorney for Miller did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.“The investigators are going to be asking those types of questions, conducting those interviews of everybody that was involved, and trying to determine a timeline [for what] would have led to this awful event,” Rudzinski said.Lancaster Country Day School officials confirmed to The Daily Beast that Miller was a ninth-grade student at the school of about 550 students. “As a tight-knit school community, we are of course shocked and saddened by this tragic event and are focused on supporting one another,” a school spokesperson said. A spokesperson for the Manheim Township School District confirmed that Helen Miller received educational services from a school within the district.“We were so saddened to learn of Helen’s tragic and unexpected passing,” the district said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Miller family. This is a devastating tragedy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Singapore: Police officer's wife admits to killing Myanmar maid

    The domestic helper from Myanmar was reportedly tortured and starved before her death.

  • Asian Woman Hit in the Face By Drive-By Pepper Spray in NYC

    An Asian woman was reportedly pepper-sprayed while walking along a street in New York City’s SoHo. For no apparent reason, an unidentified sedan pulled up beside the victim before one of the passengers rolled down a window and attacked her face with pepper spray. The attacker did not yell any slurs, and the police do not consider the unprovoked incident a hate crime, according to the New York Daily News.

  • Person injured during shooting inside East Bay Target, officials say

    According to a Target employee, the person was shot while trying to stop people from robbing the pharmacy.