3 airlifted after shooting at Dyersburg bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in critical condition after a shooting at a bar in Dyersburg Sunday morning, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

At 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at Midway Bar at 2405 St. John Avenue.

Three people had reportedly been shot while in the parking lot. All three individuals were airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, police say.

No charges have been filed at this time, but police say that two people have been identified as a person of interest in the shootings.

This is an ongoing investigation.

